American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Woodmark by 46.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

