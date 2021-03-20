Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $8.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

APRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.