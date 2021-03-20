Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

AY opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

