Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $167.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 152,193 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

