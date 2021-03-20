Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

