FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Issued By Raymond James

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.07.

ENB stock opened at C$45.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$91.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.50. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$33.96 and a 52 week high of C$46.75.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total value of C$217,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,729,104.16. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

