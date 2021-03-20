Reviewing Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) & Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Varonis Systems and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 2 15 0 2.88 Dynatrace 0 2 18 0 2.90

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus target price of $60.74, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -33.75% -97.77% -24.40% Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and Dynatrace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $254.19 million 19.91 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -20.94 Dynatrace $545.80 million 26.35 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -96.04

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varonis Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Varonis Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

