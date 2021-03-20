AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.63.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

