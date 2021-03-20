Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. Fortinet has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

