Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.74.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.