Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. Parsons has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 37.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares during the period.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

