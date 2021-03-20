DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DKS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.79.

NYSE:DKS opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,891,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,686,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

