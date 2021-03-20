NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.75.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.73.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

