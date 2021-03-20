HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$21.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.57. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$680.04 million and a P/E ratio of -33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.05%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

