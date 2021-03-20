Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.86.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$10.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$11.91.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

