Raymond James Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$27.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$420 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

