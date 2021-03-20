Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

WBR stock opened at C$6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.09 million and a P/E ratio of 127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01. Waterloo Brewing has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.97.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

