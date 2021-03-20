Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.14.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

TOT stock opened at C$4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.93.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,760,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,780 shares of company stock worth $60,101.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.