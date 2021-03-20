Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $356.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $356.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.62.

ULTA opened at $321.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $153,942,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

