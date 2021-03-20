The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

XOM stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

