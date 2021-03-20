The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $278.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $278.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.18.

ALGT stock opened at $257.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.56 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

