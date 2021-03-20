Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Cenovus Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

