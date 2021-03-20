Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $351.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 56,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.