Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report sales of $254.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.37 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $208.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $939.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.06 million to $950.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,352 shares of company stock worth $1,185,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

