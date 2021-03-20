Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) vs. Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Financial Review

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $516.79 million 3.66 $110.43 million $1.05 14.20 Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.43 million 2.54 $2.55 million N/A N/A

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 11.80% 7.20% 0.85% Chino Commercial Bancorp 21.26% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.28%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2019, it operated 181 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.