Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Head-To-Head Review

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 4.60% 0.89% 0.48% Vornado Realty Trust 6.43% 2.31% 0.80%

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Vornado Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 7.87 $7.21 million $1.20 17.71 Vornado Realty Trust $1.92 billion 4.78 $3.15 billion $3.49 13.77

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 Vornado Realty Trust 4 5 2 0 1.82

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.34%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.91%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Easterly Government Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

