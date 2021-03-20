Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. State Street Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572,065 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 231,329 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.