Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $0.73.

SNDL opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 7.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

