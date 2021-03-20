Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $0.73.
SNDL opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 7.01.
Sundial Growers Company Profile
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
