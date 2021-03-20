Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $19.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.50.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
NASDAQ STAY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 1.90.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.
