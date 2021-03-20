Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $19.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ STAY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

