Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $158.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of TER opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.84.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 4,217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

