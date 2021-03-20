Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by Noble Financial to “Market Perform”

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

