Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $117,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,236 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

