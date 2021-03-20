Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 26 ($0.34). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.36), with a volume of 58,623 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Get Allied Minds alerts:

In related news, insider Harry Rein acquired 24,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £6,572.88 ($8,587.51).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.