Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

AGEN stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $589.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

