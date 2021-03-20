Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $176.00. The stock traded as high as $156.60 and last traded at $156.23, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.26.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

