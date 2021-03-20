Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Gap Down to $55.50

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), but opened at GBX 52 ($0.68). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.77), with a volume of 23,138,938 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLW. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 29.63 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £795.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

