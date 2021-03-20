Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $97.30 and a 1-year high of $233.15.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

