Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $97.30 and a 1-year high of $233.15.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile
