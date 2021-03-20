MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.89 ($136.34).

MorphoSys stock opened at €77.64 ($91.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €94.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1 year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.02.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

