Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) vs. Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Critical Survey

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triterras has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Churchill Capital Corp II and Triterras, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33

Churchill Capital Corp II presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.58%. Triterras has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.57%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Triterras’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Triterras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89%

Summary

Triterras beats Churchill Capital Corp II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc., though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

