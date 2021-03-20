Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

SSSAF opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Shurgard Self Storage has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $47.50.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

