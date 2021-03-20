TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

