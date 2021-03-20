Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. AerSale has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Inc provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

