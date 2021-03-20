Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INFO. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

