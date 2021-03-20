Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.39 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.