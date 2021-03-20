Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIXX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,300. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

