Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

NYSE:HBI opened at $20.80 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $67,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

