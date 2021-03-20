Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.84.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.