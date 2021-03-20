ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Cut to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VIAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.96.

VIAC stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

