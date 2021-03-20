ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares in the company, valued at $622,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

