WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSFS. DA Davidson cut WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

